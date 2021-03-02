Mind bending problem - Random restarts

Hi All,



I'm hoping someone can steer me in the right direction.



Problem: PC spontaneously restarts after running perfectly for 1.5 years. It only happens randomly restarting during gaming sessions (pubg). There has been no BSOD's, just like someone hit the restart button and the machine lost power.



6950x cpu

Gigabyte m5 gaming x99

64 GB DDR4 corsair vengence

2TB HP PCI-E ssd

2080TI MSI trio



-Replaced with TT850 PSU with brand new 750 Seasonic.

-Removed half the 64 gb of ram

-Swapped slots with the remaining 32 with the 32 that was pulled out

-Swapped slots 1-2 to 3-4 for ram

-No overclock on CPU/Video card

-Unplug PC from UPS and plug to the wall

-Reseat video card

-Clean all dust out of case

-Run prime 95 and memtest to stress test CPU and Memory no problems

-Run MSI combustor and no problems

-Clear event logs and see what is logged in the system and app (only that the machine recovered from an unexpected restart)



I'm lost what could be causing the problems here, and it's driving me nuts. The only thing left to replace is the video card and the motherboard and can't figure out why I can't replicate the issue with synthetic tests.