Mind bending problem - Random restarts

Z

zazzn

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 10, 2004
Messages
146
Hi All,

I'm hoping someone can steer me in the right direction.

Problem: PC spontaneously restarts after running perfectly for 1.5 years. It only happens randomly restarting during gaming sessions (pubg). There has been no BSOD's, just like someone hit the restart button and the machine lost power.

6950x cpu
Gigabyte m5 gaming x99
64 GB DDR4 corsair vengence
2TB HP PCI-E ssd
2080TI MSI trio

-Replaced with TT850 PSU with brand new 750 Seasonic.
-Removed half the 64 gb of ram
-Swapped slots with the remaining 32 with the 32 that was pulled out
-Swapped slots 1-2 to 3-4 for ram
-No overclock on CPU/Video card
-Unplug PC from UPS and plug to the wall
-Reseat video card
-Clean all dust out of case
-Run prime 95 and memtest to stress test CPU and Memory no problems
-Run MSI combustor and no problems
-Clear event logs and see what is logged in the system and app (only that the machine recovered from an unexpected restart)

I'm lost what could be causing the problems here, and it's driving me nuts. The only thing left to replace is the video card and the motherboard and can't figure out why I can't replicate the issue with synthetic tests.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
4,846
You’ve covered the bases pretty well. I’d wager it could possibly be the very unlikely scenario that you received a fault season if unit also. You seem to have tried everything I’d have done.
 
Monstieur

Monstieur

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 10, 2011
Messages
384
Spontaneous restarts without a BSOD could be the CPU crashing due to voltage changes between high & low load. It's possible the motherboard has default settings that don't follow Intel specifications and degraded the CPU, or has AVX ratios too high. You can test this in Prime95 with Small FFTs and combinations of AVX-512 / AVX2 / Non-AVX. Run the test for a minute and stop it. See if it crashes on stop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top