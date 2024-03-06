Milo 5 AM4 Build

stress -c 8

System crashed when I was runningand started furmark, so I dropped the ram back to 3400, which is just fine anyway. The igpu overclock wasn't stable, it would disappear and only reason I could boot was because the dGPU was installed, so put that back stock. lolGot the A380 repasted and put new pads on it. It still throttles but it takes longer now. Looked at maybe putting my GPU-220 on it, and it might barely fit, but the screws it comes with sit high so it might not work...besides I'd need a wc setup which I really don't wanna mess with.Speaking of, I did drill the top panel. It's not perfect, and only helps a little, but it does help. Just don't look at it too closely. Also replaced the CoolerMaster PSU fan with a nh9x15, barely fit with the adapter. CPU fan needed washers to not rub when flipped to intake air.Overall I'm very pleased with this setup. Loudest fan is the CPU fan, but it rarely spins up in silent mode. PSU fan shuts off when not needed, and the other two are silent at full speed. It'd be even better with an AM5 setup and a real GPU cooler, which I could do with something like an HDPLEX power supply.