Milo 5 AM4 Build

So I recently acquired a low-profile Arc A380 but lacked space in my current case. I looked real hard at the specs of the ML05 and the BeQuiet Shadow Rock LP, and decided I could probably squeeze the Arc GPU and BeQuiet SR in there, with a little work. In hindsight, the 06-E would've been ideal, but otoh that'd remove the 80mm intake option...meh.
Some of you may remember the ML06, the samely designed brother of the ML05, from the Phoronix article Steve posted a while back. I agree with shspvr, it's a terrible shame, the A380 would have fit almost fine if the PSU was just 2 cm farther to the right. The Shadow Rock, however, seems like it will fit fine...although I may need a shorter RAM kit.
As you may be able to see, I had to remove the fan shroud (to include fans) in order to squeeze it in there. That'd probably be fine, but there are no vents directly above the GPU in the top panel We'll have to see how thermals are later on. Might squeeze a fan in that corner instead of the drive cage.
Currently in the process of comissioning custom cables for the PSU, at least the 24p -- the included cables might work, but the 24p is too long and very stiff. Would be difficult to squeeze by the CPU cooler, and won't work with the drive cage installed.
Components:
Cooler Master V850 Gold SFX
AsRock B450 Gaming-ITX/AC
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
Sparkle Genie Arc A380 (lp)
CT2K8G4DFRA32A, 2 x 8GB, 3200 CL22
2x 80mm, 1x 120mm slim, noctuas
BeQuiet Shadow Rock LP
