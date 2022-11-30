Migrating Windows boot drive to larger drive

Not sure if this is the right forum for this question.



I have experience with migrating regular data drives.

Normally, if I'm replacing a boot drive, I'm going full re-install.



However, I need to help a friend migrate their system and they don't want to deal with the re-installation of every app.



My question is this regarding the boot drive. More specifically, a Windows boot drive.

There are several partitions creation, some marked as reserved, etc. and very tiny compared to the main boot partition.

I'm assuming that if I select the option for the software to automatically scale the partitions, will it also scale those small partitions.

Should those partitions be scaled though?

Percentage wise, it's a drop in the bucket, but I'm just curious to know if there are hard drive cloning software that is aware of these type of partitions and don't bother resizing them, allowing for more usable space.



Or maybe these weird partitions to need to be a certain percentage of the drive? I don't know, so looking to get some understanding.