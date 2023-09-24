Migrating Texts from Android to iPhone

Dopamin3
I helped a family member switch from a Samsung Galaxy S9 to an iPhone 15 Pro Max. At first I used the "Move to iOS" app available on the Samsung phone via the Google Play Store. It generally did a good job, looks like files, contacts, and even most apps that had iOS versions got automatically installed.
The issue I had was with text messages. It only moved single conversations (what I mean is no group messages moved over) and all MMS (mostly pictures and videos attached to text threads) disappeared. So I also tried a third party app hooking both up to a PC and it did the same behavior.
Is there any way to reliably move all the text messages, including group conversations and MMS from Android to iOS?
