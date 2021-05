Migrate Veracrypt system boot partition to a different, smaller drive?

Hello, i am having 120GB Windows 7 system partition on a 1TB drive. This partition is encrypted using Veracrypt system encryption.I need to put this 120GB partition on a different smaller (160GB) drive.According to this tutorial , i have booted live system and ran Linux disk cloning for a few minutes: dd if=/dev/sdb of=/dev/sda (i know sdx was right)Trying to achieve boot record be copied. And it was.Then i have copied the system partition using gparted and set a boot flag to it inside gparted.On new drive boot i am able to see Veracrypt pre-boot authentication, password is OK, but it says unable to find boot partition. I do not know why since the gparted partition copy was ok.Please any ideas what to try?