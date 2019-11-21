Middle range phone upgrade advice

With those prices and your basic needs/uses I would take the S10 or 3a XL over anything else. My son has the 3a XL and its just as fast and fluid at my 2 XL despite the slower SoC and he games on it plenty as well and enjoys the better battery life than most flagships get.



If price weren't a factor, I'd get the iPhone 11, which I'm surprised it's still $480 along with the S10+ considering the S10 is $0. So it seems the S10 is the best deal of everything there and I'm sure that would suit you well and only gives up a bit of camera quality to the Pixel 3a/4 and maybe a little battery life to the 3a XL as well, otherwise the S10 is better in every way.



Edit: missed the XR too. Although the 11 was a considerable jump from the previous gen, the XR was a great phone in it's own right despite the lower display resolution, which seemed to be its largest complaint even though it was a great display otherwise. It also was a nice battery champ as well and is probably much better than the S10 and probably about the same as the 3 XL in that regard. So it really comes down to your preference between Android and iOS, I think.