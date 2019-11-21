Middle range phone upgrade advice

My current phone is an iPhone 8 Plus. I like apple but I dont need an apple phone either. My phone before that was an HTC One.
The plan I have with my provider allow me to upgrade my phone after 2 year and not doing it wouldnt lower my current plan so I figure why not. That said I dont want to invest much.
I want to give my current phone to my daughter who is using an iPhone SE and get a bit newer model for me.
I can get those phone at those price while keeping my current phone plan:
IPhone XR: 100$
Galaxy S10: 100$
Galaxy S10e: 0$
Huawei P30 Pro: 130$
Pixel 3a XL: 170$
EDIT: Black friday week price:
XR: 0$
S10: 0$
Pixel 3a XL: 0$
iPhone 11: 480$
S10+: 480$
Pixel 4 XL: 240$
My needs are relatively basic, youtube, Facebook, decent picture quality, a few games (mostly supercell games).
I have already read about the pro and cons of those phone but considering those prices what would be your choice?
So that change things quite a bit. Im kinda torn now but more options is good.
