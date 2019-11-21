Middle range phone upgrade advice

My current phone is an iPhone 8 Plus. I like apple but I dont need an apple phone either. My phone before that was an HTC One.

The plan I have with my provider allow me to upgrade my phone after 2 year and not doing it wouldnt lower my current plan so I figure why not. That said I dont want to invest much.

I want to give my current phone to my daughter who is using an iPhone SE and get a bit newer model for me.

I can get those phone at those price while keeping my current phone plan:

IPhone XR: 100$
Galaxy S10: 100$
Galaxy S10e: 0$
Huawei P30 Pro: 130$
Pixel 3a XL: 170$

EDIT: Black friday week price:

XR: 0$
S10: 0$
Pixel 3a XL: 0$
iPhone 11: 480$
S10+: 480$
Pixel 4 XL: 240$


My needs are relatively basic, youtube, Facebook, decent picture quality, a few games (mostly supercell games).

I have already read about the pro and cons of those phone but considering those prices what would be your choice?

So that change things quite a bit. Im kinda torn now but more options is good.
 
I think the Galaxy S10 would be the best choice from all those. I am an iPhone user, but I'd go with an 11 over an XR.
 
If you’re giving your daughter your iPhone, I would suggest another Apple product for the following reasons:

iMessage
Find My iPhone (location sharing)
 
I'd echo the iPhone pick -- you'll have those ecosystem advantages if your daughter's going to have your 8 Plus. Is there a way you can get an iPhone 11 without altering your plan, though? It'd be nice to keep dual cameras, unless you find that you just don't use more than basic camera functionality.
 
Get the iPhone XR. I had the XR before I jumped onto the iPhone 11. While I would say that everything is noticeably faster on the 11, the XR still beats all the current android flagship in terms of performance.
 
CHANG3D said:
If you’re giving your daughter your iPhone, I would suggest another Apple product for the following reasons:

iMessage
Find My iPhone (location sharing)
This. One thing I miss moving back from iOS to Android is being able to keep tabs on my step children. In fact it's had me seriously considering going back to iOS.

iMessage is a decent reason for privacy reasons, but honestly location sharing is definitely handy.

While ilocation sharing can be done using Google maps (not sure about on iOS) having it natively built in makes it relatively seamless.
 
With those prices and your basic needs/uses I would take the S10 or 3a XL over anything else. My son has the 3a XL and its just as fast and fluid at my 2 XL despite the slower SoC and he games on it plenty as well and enjoys the better battery life than most flagships get.

If price weren't a factor, I'd get the iPhone 11, which I'm surprised it's still $480 along with the S10+ considering the S10 is $0. So it seems the S10 is the best deal of everything there and I'm sure that would suit you well and only gives up a bit of camera quality to the Pixel 3a/4 and maybe a little battery life to the 3a XL as well, otherwise the S10 is better in every way.

Edit: missed the XR too. Although the 11 was a considerable jump from the previous gen, the XR was a great phone in it's own right despite the lower display resolution, which seemed to be its largest complaint even though it was a great display otherwise. It also was a nice battery champ as well and is probably much better than the S10 and probably about the same as the 3 XL in that regard. So it really comes down to your preference between Android and iOS, I think.
 
I debated alot between the XR and the Pixel 4 XL.

I finally settled on the pixel, getting it at this price only 1 month after release seemed too good to pass up but I was very close to get an XR for 0$ too and im sure it would have been a good phone too.

So far im happy with the pixel. Only thing that bothered me a bit is they only had black in stock and I wanted the white =(
 
