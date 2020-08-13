Microsoft's New Windows Update Allows GPU Selection According to Workload

"However, if you're not much into ceding that kind of control to the OS itself, you can override which specific GPU is activated for a specific application. This change is made via the Settings panel with a drop down menu in Graphics Settings. This feature should be a particular boon for laptops that don't feature a power-saving technology that enables this kind of behavior, but there are some other usages for power users that might come in handy with this OS-level integration."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270968/...te-allows-gpu-selection-according-to-workload
 
