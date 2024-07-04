Microsoft’s Midnight Blizzard source code breach also impacted federal agencies

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,338
““As our investigation continues, we have been reaching out to customers to notify them if they had corresponded with a Microsoft corporate email account that was accessed,” Microsoft spokesperson Jeff Jones said to The Verge. “We will continue to coordinate, support, and assist our customers in taking mitigating measures.”
Microsoft had already announced it was overhauling its cybersecurity efforts last year before the Midnight Blizzard attack after a “cascade of security failures.” More recently, the software giant said it was making security its “top priority” as it attempts to rebuild the trust it’s already lost.”
https://www.theverge.com/2024/7/4/24192159/microsoft-midnight-blizzard-hack-targets
