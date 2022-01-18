Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard

After Take Two bought Zynga for $10B, the thought crossed my mind that maybe someone big like Microsoft might want to target Activision given the recent decline in their share price and the comparatively low valuation vs industry peers like Take Two and EA, plus the fact they bought Bethesda made me think that they might be pushing more into the publishing space. Could be interesting news for Xbox owners, although I doubt they would make titles like Call of Duty exclusive.