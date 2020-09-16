Microsoft submits Linux kernel patches for a 'complete virtualization stack' with Linux and Hyper-V

erek
Does this mean we won’t have to use something like ESXi? and then VMware Player on Linux can pass through my video card to Windows guest and be fully accelerated or not?
“The key change is that with the patched kernel, Linux will run as the Hyper-V root partition. In the Hyper-V architecture, the root partition has direct access to hardware and creates child partitions for the VMs it hosts. "Just think of it like Xen's Dom0," said Microsoft principal software engineer Wei Liu.”
https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/15/microsoft_submits_linux_kernel_patches/
