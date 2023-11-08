Microsoft started blocking all suspicious MFA requests as the default option

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...r-now-blocks-suspicious-mfa-alerts-by-default
About freeking time!
So happy it's not the option now but the default. so many forward-facing managers here get blasted with MFA requests as people try to log into their stuff with stolen passwords.
I will be a little sad though because it was a great way for me to find out who was recycling their passwords.
