Microsoft / Qualcomm agreement coming to an end

https://www.xda-developers.com/qualcomm-exclusivity-deal-microsoft-windows-on-arm/
Apparently Microsoft had a sort of exclusivity agreement with Qualcomm for Windows ARM support. With that coming to an end it could pave the way for a supported method for installing Windows on the new M1 Mac’s.
I know that the Windows RT was a flop for a lot of reasons the requirement to use the windows store not being the least of them but they would have been at least compelling if Qualcomm had actually delivered a decent chip to power them. The Surface Pro X could have been the perfect machine but instead it got spanked by anything costing more than half its retail costs.
