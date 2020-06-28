Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in halting police use of facial recognition technology

So these companies developed this software/technology - are they themselves using it? Should Congress pass laws dealing with companies use of this tech to prevent misuse, profiling, advertising bombardment (profiling)? Why did these companies develop the software anyways? I thought for law enforcement would be one case. This is fascinating and can long term repercussions one way or another. If these companies are stopping law enforcement agencies from using it, which are under the law and mainly are accountable, then all these companies themselves should ban their own use as well until Congress can agree on something, however long it takes. Is Microsoft so much better at not using this tech in an unwise way? I doubt it.