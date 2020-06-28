Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in halting police use of facial recognition technology

HAL_404
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 950
"we’ve decided that we will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology.”
a National law, yea ... that'll do it
https://www.foxbusiness.com/technol...g-police-use-of-facial-recognition-technology
a National law, yea ... that'll do it
https://www.foxbusiness.com/technol...g-police-use-of-facial-recognition-technology
Last edited: