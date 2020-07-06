Microsoft interested in buying Warner Bros. games division

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Could be a lot of exclusive games for Microsoft!
"Microsoft hasn't made a big power buy for its Xbox branch since it bought Minecraft in 2014 for $2.4 billion. This deal ended up being the most lucrative purchase in Xbox history, and Minecraft is now the world's top-selling game of all time.
Furthermore, Microsoft has already made a number of high-profile studio acquisitions throughout 2018 and 2019, folding in smaller AA studios like Obsidian, inXile, and Ninja Theory into its first-party banner.
Microsoft could definitely afford to buy WB Games for $4 billion, but we're not sure they actually will. Not only would Microsoft have to spend the money upfront to acquire the studios, but they'd also have to pay for the games to be made. This is extremely expensive and would add many more millions to its current development budget."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7363...-buying-warner-bros-games-division/index.html
