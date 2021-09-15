Microsoft goes passwordless

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...asswordless-login-for-all-microsoft-accounts/
They’ve been working on this for a while, about time. It’s a change I can get behind as I have spent the bulk of my week resetting passwords for staff and students as they return to work having forgotten them all over the last 3 months.
