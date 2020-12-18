HAL_404
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 968
Microsoft Breached in Suspected Russian Hack Using SolarWinds
"Microsoft was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign
that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage
of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp, according
to people familiar with the matter."
wow ... never could have guessed THAT one
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/microsoft-hackers-solarwinds/2020/12/17/id/1002118/
"Microsoft was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign
that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage
of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp, according
to people familiar with the matter."
wow ... never could have guessed THAT one
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/microsoft-hackers-solarwinds/2020/12/17/id/1002118/