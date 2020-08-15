erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,935
"Continuing from the Micron tech brief we shared earlier, a new interesting prospect for the future of ultra-bandwidth solutions is being called simply HBMnext. It's very likely this is only a working title for a next generation HBM memory interface, whether it is a mere evolution of HBM2e or HBM3 proper. The jump in memory speed from HBM2e to HBMnext is being placed at the 0.8 Gbps level, with an actual rate of 3.2 Gbps - which is higher than the improvement from HBM2 to HBM2e (0.4 Gbps, from 2.0 Gbps to 2.4 Gbps). Users shouldn't expect to see HBMnext on any products soon, though; it's only expected to launch come 2022."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270992/micron-also-announces-development-of-hbmnext
https://www.techpowerup.com/270992/micron-also-announces-development-of-hbmnext