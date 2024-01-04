Microcenter starts a GPU trade-in program

They'll take used GPUs that you bought from them and give you store credit. I saw the press release on PRWire on my phone, but couldn't find that article again, so here's the link to the program itself.
https://www.microcenter.com/site/content/trade-in-landing.aspx
"It's time to retire your old GPU and revitalize your PC! We offer an exclusive trade-in program for working GPUs purchased at Micro Center, ensuring you get same-day value for your graphics card. Effortlessly upgrade your setup today!"
Here's a reddit thread about it, dominated early by complaints that you can't do as well as you could selling it on (for example) eBay yourself: https://www.reddit.com/r/Microcenter/comments/18ldefk/micro_center_gpu_trading_program/
