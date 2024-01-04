Microcenter starts a GPU trade-in program

They'll take used GPUs that you bought from them and give you store credit. I saw the press release on PRWire on my phone, but couldn't find that article again, so here's the link to the program itself.


https://www.microcenter.com/site/content/trade-in-landing.aspx

"It's time to retire your old GPU and revitalize your PC! We offer an exclusive trade-in program for working GPUs purchased at Micro Center, ensuring you get same-day value for your graphics card. Effortlessly upgrade your setup today!"

Here's a reddit thread about it, dominated early by complaints that you can't do as well as you could selling it on (for example) eBay yourself: https://www.reddit.com/r/Microcenter/comments/18ldefk/micro_center_gpu_trading_program/
 
nice! but yea you see the same rage at car dealerships. No they arent going to give you 15k for your trade in and then sell it for 15.5k. No one that is wanting to resell something will buy it real close to the price they will sell it for. usual goal is a 30% margin.
 
The biggest caveat is that the gpus have to be bought from Microcenter.
I wonder if that is to help reduce fraud or exploitation. Buy cheap made up shit from china and sell to them. Or not legally obtained cards. Seems to me a like CYA kinda thing.
 
