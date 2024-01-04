Micro Center starts a GPU trade-in program

And since MC does NOT do online sales on 99% of their products, this is simply a cash grab attempt, to get you into their stores, after which they can try to (up)sell you some other stuff you don't need, to make up for whatever little money they give you for the trade-in item....And yea, anyone with 1/100th of a brain knows you can always get more from a private sell vs. a retail trade in, pc parts or otherwise....A guy I work with recently traded in his 2019 car for a new one (2023) and thought he got a good deal....when I looked at his paperwork, I decided to check into it further....Turns out they "gave" him ~$12k for his car, but ONLY after he was upsold twice from the new base model ($32k) to the higher-end model (47k) with many more features/options....most of which he really didn't want or need...with the so-called "5 year extended warranty" buried into the final contract...for an extra $4k....which takes effect immediately.......and the damned thing comes with a 10 year/100k mile factory warranty anywaysA few days later, I called the dealership & inquired about his old car, and was told I should grab asap it for "ONLY" $28k....as it would not be there for long at that pricetalk about mark-up & profit !