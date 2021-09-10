MicroATX Suggestions

GIGABYTE B550M DS3H (AM4 AMD/B550/Micro ATX/Dual M.2/SATA 6Gb/s/USB 3.2 Gen 1/PCIe 4.0/HMDI/DVI/DDR4/Motherboard)​

Whatever you can find on the used amazon warehouse deals... especially with some warehouse items giving an extra 20% off... for example here: $69 - 20%I've never had an issue with these amazon warehouse boards and I have purchased probably a dozen.... and their return policy is stupid good.