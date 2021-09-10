MicroATX Suggestions

Tobit

I haven't built a new system in 10 years. I'd like to build a current generation mid to high-end gaming system in a Fractal Design Node 804 case. Can anyone recommend a MicroATX board to go with? I'm not partial to Intel or AMD. TIA
 
im happy with my asus m board but "I'm not partial to Intel or AMD" doesnt help and is a bad place to start. decide which way you want to go and youll get actual suggestions.
 
pendragon1 said:
im happy with my asus m board but "I'm not partial to Intel or AMD" doesnt help and is a bad place to start. decide which way you want to go and youll get actual suggestions.
I've been out of the loop for 10 years, I'm not familiar with the pros and cons of either platform. Back then I was an Intel fan boy, I'm not sure if AMD has improved over the years.
 
I just purchased a mATX board from Asrock because I was able to get a i5 10500 for nothing. It also comes with Asrock BFB https://www.asrock.com/microsite/2020BFB/

But with AMD you get free overclocking soooo........

Hard to wrong with Asus or Gigabyte in my experience.
 
Whatever you can find on the used amazon warehouse deals... especially with some warehouse items giving an extra 20% off... for example here: $69 - 20%

GIGABYTE B550M DS3H (AM4 AMD/B550/Micro ATX/Dual M.2/SATA 6Gb/s/USB 3.2 Gen 1/PCIe 4.0/HMDI/DVI/DDR4/Motherboard)​

https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-B550M-DS3H-Micro-Motherboard/dp/B089FY7QT1/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=b550m&m=A2L77EE7U53NWQ&qid=1631305230&refinements=p_6:A2L77EE7U53NWQ&rnid=303116011&s=pc&sr=1-3

I've never had an issue with these amazon warehouse boards and I have purchased probably a dozen.... and their return policy is stupid good.
 
