MicroATX Suggestions

I haven't built a new system in 10 years. I'd like to build a current generation mid to high-end gaming system in a Fractal Design Node 804 case. Can anyone recommend a MicroATX board to go with? I'm not partial to Intel or AMD. TIA
I've been out of the loop for 10 years, I'm not familiar with the pros and cons of either platform. Back then I was an Intel fan boy, I'm not sure if AMD has improved over the years.im happy with my asus m board but "I'm not partial to Intel or AMD" doesnt help and is a bad place to start. decide which way you want to go and youll get actual suggestions.