Micro Center Intel CPU prices have SKYROCKETED!

Discussion in 'Intel Processors' started by mazeroth, Dec 13, 2019.

  1. Dec 13, 2019 #1
    mazeroth

    mazeroth Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    304
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    I’m looking to build a mini itx Plex server using an Intel chip with Quicksync for HW decoding and encoding. I jumped onto Micro Center’s website this morning to check on Intel CPU’s and their prices have skyrocketed! I have a pretty decent memory and can remember things like prices very well. Here’s how much the prices have changed, from memory, from yesterday:


    i3-9100F: Was $79.99 and is now at $139.99

    i3-9100: Was $119.99 and is now $139.99

    i5-9400F: Was $139.99 and is now $199.99

    i5-9400: Was $169.99 and is now $249.99

    i7-8700K: Was $279.99 and is now $399.99

    For reference, the i5-9600K is still priced at $179.99, $70 cheaper than the inferior i5-9400. I'm speechless.

    Please tell me these are just pricing errors.
     
    mazeroth, Dec 13, 2019
    mazeroth, Dec 13, 2019
    #1
  2. Dec 13, 2019 #2
    sk3tch

    sk3tch [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,468
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2008
    I saw this happen just before Black Friday with the 9900KS - went from $569.99 (and an add'l $30 off when paired with certain mobos) to $699.99 (same $30 off) then as Black Friday hit to $599.99 with add'l $20 off with certain mobos (and that's where it sat until it sold out). I wonder if they do this big boost to shock people watching prices and then when they lower it (to a price higher than the earlier lower price) people buy?
     
    sk3tch, Dec 13, 2019
    sk3tch, Dec 13, 2019
    #2
    auntjemima likes this.
  3. Dec 13, 2019 #3
    mazeroth

    mazeroth Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    304
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    What enticed me is they had an open box ASUS Strix Z370 mini itx motherboard (around $180 new) for $50. I added it to my cart and set it for in-store pickup. Perfect, a good mini itx board. I'll pair it with the i3-9100...nope. Yesterday, it was $119.99 with $20 off a motherboard. Today, $20 more and they took the motherboard discount off this CPU. No other CPU did they take the $20 off but the one I wanted. I can't win! :)
     
    mazeroth, Dec 13, 2019
    mazeroth, Dec 13, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 13, 2019 #4
    Kardonxt

    Kardonxt 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,042
    Joined:
    Apr 13, 2009
    If my location had that open box deal I would be going to upgrade my rig to a 9600k tonight lol.

    I think the sales have been a bit steeper than historical. IIRC they used to just sell a couple of the more popular models below cost and everything else at MSRP. I wonder if the recent sales have been just to reduce stock after Ryzen was better than expected. Or they may have returned prices to MSRP just to move excess 9600k Now that we are starting to see 10600s in the wild.

    Given that they are still having firesales on the ryzen 2xxx models and even some 1xxx I wouldn't be surprised if they are just trying to not get stuck with a bunch of hard to move last gen CPUs again.
     
    Kardonxt, Dec 13, 2019
    Kardonxt, Dec 13, 2019
    #4
    N4CR likes this.
  5. Dec 13, 2019 #5
    mazeroth

    mazeroth Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    304
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    Well, I went there and the motherboard didn't have all the accessories (listing said complete) such as the wifi antenna. The manager came over and said how about I knock another $20 off? Sure! So, I walked out with it for $30. Not bad!

    I spoke to the guys in the BYOPC department and they said this has happened before, where the prices went up. Apparently, the purchasing department didn't renew their special pricing with Intel (or their distributor; I forget) and they had to put everything back to MSRP. They said it will probably be fixed soon. They also said they could probably get a manager to price adjust the CPU's back to what they should be, and they are hopeful the $30 combo is coming back, instead of the current $20 discount.
     
    mazeroth, Dec 13, 2019
    mazeroth, Dec 13, 2019
    #5
    Neapolitan6th, sk3tch and defaultluser like this.
  6. Dec 13, 2019 #6
    HAL_404

    HAL_404 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    438
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2018
    anyone who buys at those prices or the sick high prices for used one's at ebay, etc. needs to examine their life to see why they love to play the fool. I just checked 7700K prices and lowest price (used) is $310 OBO but the chip sold New for $305 when released in 2016.

    How stupid can consumers get? Wait, don't answer that Q ... :cautious:
     
    HAL_404, Dec 13, 2019
    HAL_404, Dec 13, 2019
    #6
    Mav451 and N4CR like this.
  7. Dec 14, 2019 #7
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,479
    Joined:
    Jul 19, 2013
    I would say it might be something due with Intel's supply issues but when I was at MC today the Intel cpu was packed while the AMD selection is generally spare but they must of got shipment of AMD CPUs in the past couple days.
     
    vegeta535, Dec 14, 2019
    vegeta535, Dec 14, 2019
    #7
  8. Dec 14, 2019 #8
    Mav451

    Mav451 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,557
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2004
    Ooof - MC can kiss their foot traffic good bye if these prices stay like this lol.
     
    Mav451, Dec 14, 2019
    Mav451, Dec 14, 2019
    #8
  9. Dec 14, 2019 #9
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,175
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    Jesus. I actually bought the 9700K and 9400 for benchmark comparisons. It's insane those have gotten so much more expensive.
     
    Dan_D, Dec 14, 2019
    Dan_D, Dec 14, 2019
    #9
  10. Dec 15, 2019 at 12:40 AM #10
    Keljian

    Keljian Gawd

    Messages:
    742
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2006
    The 9900k is $449 - it's reasonably priced vs the 8700k.

    the 9900ks is 599.99 - which is obscene.
     
    Keljian, Dec 15, 2019 at 12:40 AM
    Keljian, Dec 15, 2019 at 12:40 AM
    #10
    Armenius likes this.
  11. Dec 16, 2019 at 4:26 PM #11
    mazeroth

    mazeroth Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    304
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    Micro Center finally got their Intel prices back to normal. It only took 4 days :)
     
    mazeroth, Dec 16, 2019 at 4:26 PM
    mazeroth, Dec 16, 2019 at 4:26 PM
    #11
    Mav451 and Kardonxt like this.
  12. Dec 16, 2019 at 4:42 PM #12
    FrgMstr

    FrgMstr Just Plain Mean Staff Member

    Messages:
    48,553
    Joined:
    May 18, 1997
    Negotiating tactic.
     
    FrgMstr, Dec 16, 2019 at 4:42 PM
    FrgMstr, Dec 16, 2019 at 4:42 PM
    #12
    HAL_404 likes this.
  13. Dec 16, 2019 at 9:25 PM #13
    rinaldo00

    rinaldo00 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,447
    Joined:
    Mar 9, 2005
    Exactly, fake sales have been documented. Take a $100 item, raise the price to $120 and then put in on '"SALE" for $100.
     
    rinaldo00, Dec 16, 2019 at 9:25 PM
    rinaldo00, Dec 16, 2019 at 9:25 PM
    #13
  14. Dec 16, 2019 at 10:05 PM #14
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,175
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    It should perform better in multi-threaded tasks than the 9900K/KF at stock speeds. Overclocked, it's far less of an improvement over the 9900K/KF. If your overclocking all you get is roughly 200MHz (that I've seen) for that extra $150.
     
    Dan_D, Dec 16, 2019 at 10:05 PM
    Dan_D, Dec 16, 2019 at 10:05 PM
    #14
  15. Dec 18, 2019 at 8:31 AM #15
    Bankie

    Bankie [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,599
    Joined:
    Jul 27, 2004
    It's that price because it's the best CPU available for the Z170/Z270 chipsets and is still quite competitive with the best CPUs in gaming when overclocked.
     
    Bankie, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:31 AM
    Bankie, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:31 AM
    #15
  16. Dec 18, 2019 at 8:06 PM #16
    HAL_404

    HAL_404 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    438
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2018
    "It's that price because it's the best CPU available"

    So I'll go online TONIGHT and buy a BRAND NEW ONE for $15 more than the price for USED and actually have a 3 year warranty included and did I mention that the NEW ONE hasn't been OC'ed for the past 2-3 years? I hope you re-read what you said and come to realize that it makes no good sense whatsoever and please don't bring up the delid thing and oh, is there another vulnerability patch on the way? :barefoot:
     
    Last edited: Dec 18, 2019 at 8:17 PM
    HAL_404, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:06 PM
    HAL_404, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:06 PM
    #16
  17. Dec 19, 2019 at 8:19 AM #17
    Bankie

    Bankie [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,599
    Joined:
    Jul 27, 2004
    New 7700k on Newegg is $440.
     
    Bankie, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:19 AM
    Bankie, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:19 AM
    #17
  18. Dec 19, 2019 at 1:34 PM #18
    drutman

    drutman [H]Lite

    Messages:
    88
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    There is no way I am paying these prices for a 1151 socket CPU period.

    My 5820K HEDT was 279 at microcenter.

    Do not tell me it is inferior, my sons rig is a 8700K and it is not noticeably faster on day to day use.
    Intel is smoking crack at these MSRPs.
     
    drutman, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:34 PM
    drutman, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:34 PM
    #18
  19. Dec 21, 2019 at 10:08 AM #19
    Jandor

    Jandor Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    327
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2018
    Well, well, does that make them better ?
    It seems it's more a matter on non delivery. It looks like Intel has stopped production on plenty of their products. The only Intel products still somehow profitable are servers and laptops but this is going down too. Server market is based on already in place everything around Intel and still Intel contracts for several years. Laptop market is still there based on AMD Renoir not yet out. So server CPU need plenty of wafer surface and laptops is the only PC market left for Intel. Why would they lose money on Desktops where people building their own PC know what they put inside. So they just don't produce enough to satisfy Intel even diminishing number of fans.
     
    Jandor, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:08 AM
    Jandor, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:08 AM
    #19