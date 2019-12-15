Micro Center Intel CPU prices have SKYROCKETED!

I’m looking to build a mini itx Plex server using an Intel chip with Quicksync for HW decoding and encoding. I jumped onto Micro Center’s website this morning to check on Intel CPU’s and their prices have skyrocketed! I have a pretty decent memory and can remember things like prices very well. Here’s how much the prices have changed, from memory, from yesterday:





i3-9100F: Was $79.99 and is now at $139.99



i3-9100: Was $119.99 and is now $139.99



i5-9400F: Was $139.99 and is now $199.99



i5-9400: Was $169.99 and is now $249.99



i7-8700K: Was $279.99 and is now $399.99



For reference, the i5-9600K is still priced at $179.99, $70 cheaper than the inferior i5-9400. I'm speechless.



Please tell me these are just pricing errors.

