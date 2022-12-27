Micro-ATX case for a small server

I have just ordered some SSDs to replace those goddamn SAS spinners I have in our home server, and have since started thinking about shrinking the case down.
Currently the server resides in Fractal Node 804, but with four U.2 SSDs I don't need that huge drive compartment, and could very likely do with something smaller.
All I need is a case that's very well protected against dust (the Node is not the best in this regard), can take a full size PSU, and has like 3 expansion card slots.
Basically anything cube-like with horizontally oriented motherboard with the above mentioned things, and overall size smaller than the Node 804. It should have at least somewhat decent build quality.
What's out there?
