Micro-ATX case for a small server

I have just ordered some SSDs to replace those goddamn SAS spinners I have in our home server, and have since started thinking about shrinking the case down.

Currently the server resides in Fractal Node 804, but with four U.2 SSDs I don't need that huge drive compartment, and could very likely do with something smaller.



All I need is a case that's very well protected against dust (the Node is not the best in this regard), can take a full size PSU, and has like 3 expansion card slots.

Basically anything cube-like with horizontally oriented motherboard with the above mentioned things, and overall size smaller than the Node 804. It should have at least somewhat decent build quality.

What's out there?