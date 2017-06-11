Metro: Exodus

so PC gets a gimped console port?

open world metro would be awesome i think. the linear aspect of the games was always annoying to me but I suspect they didn't want to be a Stalker clone at the time.
 
open world Metro game sounds amazing...the similarities to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series will be unavoidable though...I take these gorgeous teaser trailers with a grain of salt nowadays (Watch Dogs, The Division etc)...2018 release probably means 2019 with a graphics downgrade ;)
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
There's going to be so much whining about the open world, but I'm a fan. Looks great to me.
We don't know the details, but throw me in the "not a fan" camp. At best it will be like Mass Effect Andromeda. Lots of filler crap that got in the way of the main story. If they pull a Wticher 3 I'd be okay with it. But otherwise, it will be worse off.

Now, this would truly be awesome:

- Metro stayed a more linear, decent length FPS.

- They bought the rights to STALKER and made a high quality sequel. That stayed true to the roots, and didn't add a bunch of camp liberation, do this activity 30 times map design.
 
Flogger23m said:
We don't know the details, but throw me in the "not a fan" camp. At best it will be like Mass Effect Andromeda. Lots of filler crap that got in the way of the main story. If they pull a Wticher 3 I'd be okay with it. But otherwise, it will be worse off.
Okay grandpa, if you're tired of open world games you could always go play Half-Life 2 again. :)
The future is here and it's open world (thank god).
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Okay grandpa, if you're tired of open world games you could always go play Half-Life 2 again. :)
The future is here and it's open world (thank god).
Depends how it is done. And I doubt it will be done good. Go liberate 30 copy / paste camps at the cost of a good story or developed game mechanics and you'll end up with:

- Mafia 3
- Mad Max (I actually liked this one)
- Far Cry Primal

ect.

All underwhelming games for most people. As always, the average person doesn't know what they want and will ask for crap and then complain about it in the end. More more & more doesn't always = better.

But if this game turns out to be of Witcher 3 quality, then that is different. But good luck obtaining that quality.
 
Flogger23m said:
Depends how it is done. And I doubt it will be done good. Go liberate 30 copy / paste camps at the cost of a good story or developed game mechanics and you'll end up with:

- Mafia 3
- Mad Max (I actually liked this one)
- Far Cry Primal

ect.

All underwhelming games for most people. As always, the average person doesn't know what they want and will ask for crap and then complain about it in the end. More more & more doesn't always = better.

But if this game turns out to be of Witcher 3 quality, then that is different. But good luck obtaining that quality.
It's Metro, I'm sure it'll be great. Probably not as good as TW3 though.
 
this is probably going to be a timed Xbox exclusive like Rise of the Tomb Raider...Microsoft needs to have some amazing exclusives to compete with Sony on the console side
 
The trailer manages to capture the unique atmosphere of the series pretty well. Looking forward to it, whether open world or not.

TaintedSquirrel said:
The future is here and it's open world (thank god).
'Open world burnout' is a real thing, and the unnecessary open worlds thrown into some games, with their repetitive fetch quests and collectathons, has turned some gamers off of buying open world games. Open world games are great when done right, but in many cases in recent years it's obviously some 'suit' at the top saying 'open world' when it was never the devs vision in the first place.

Reminds me of the Batman Arkham games - imo the tight designs of the originals were better than the unnecessary pointless open world thrown in the later games which detracted, not added to the series.
 
Holy FUCK! I can't wait! :dead:

Screw Fallout "X", This is what I'm waiting for.
 
Drexion said:
The trailer manages to capture the unique atmosphere of the series pretty well. Looking forward to it, whether open world or not.

'Open world burnout' is a real thing, and the unnecessary open worlds thrown into some games, with their repetitive fetch quests and collectathons, has turned some gamers off of buying open world games. Open world games are great when done right, but in many cases in recent years it's obviously some 'suit' at the top saying 'open world' when it was never the devs vision in the first place.

Reminds me of the Batman Arkham games - imo the tight designs of the originals were better than the unnecessary pointless open world thrown in the later games which detracted, not added to the series.
"There is a killer on the loose, he is mentally deranged, blah blah". Yes, we hear Batman utter that line about 50 times in Arkham Knight as you search through the city, trying to find something to do that doesn't take 5-10 minutes to find. And then spend 60 seconds fighting the same bad guys over and over, press A, only to rinse and repeat another 8-16 times to finish the mini side story.

If Metro can pull it off without resorting to gas mask fetch quests, climbing a bunch of crap to sync it, liberating a bunch of outposts, and doesn't lock story missions behind "do this activity 15 more times to progress the next real mission" then I won't mind.
 
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO fuck yea I cannot wait for this...Open World....This is something I wanted to do everytime I was outside. Holy shit I hope its not crap Open World....Please dont fuck this up.
 
polonyc2 said:
open world Metro game sounds amazing...the similarities to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series will be unavoidable though...I take these gorgeous teaser trailers with a grain of salt nowadays (Watch Dogs, The Division etc)...2018 release probably means 2019 with a graphics downgrade ;)
This developer deserves some credit and benefit of the doubt though. They've done pretty right by most PC gamers in my estimation. Like when they did the reduxes for 2033 / Last Light for the Xbox One and PS4, they released it free for PC owners.

On the spectrum between <Ubisoft or whatever> and goodguy developers like CD Projekt Red, I'd say they're closer to the CDPR end of it.
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Okay grandpa, if you're tired of open world games you could always go play Half-Life 2 again. :)
The future is here and it's open world (thank god).
Open world doesn't mean anything though. The number of open world games that have turned out to not be crap can be counted on 1 hand. Open world is generally used to cover up for a complete lack of either game design or story, hey look over here, lots of really shitty things to do, just do them and totally ignore that here is nothing but lots of really shitting things to do.

Witcher 3 for instance wasn't great because it was open world, it was great despite of being open world. AKA the game wasn't the open world but instead the open world merely added context and flavor to the game.
 
1080P version of the trailer:


I would hardly call it a gameplay reveal considering how scripted it is.

DPI said:
Like when they did the reduxes for 2033 / Last Light for the Xbox One and PS4, they released it free for PC owners.

On the spectrum between <Ubisoft or whatever> and goodguy developers like CD Projekt Red, I'd say they're closer to the CDPR end of it.
Uhhhhh they did no such thing...

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/metro-redux-dev-explains-why-its-not-offered-as-fr/1100-6421617/

In fact they were pretty fucking scummy with Last Light by charging for the Ranger mode difficulty as a $DLC. The only reason I would give them the benefit of the doubt is because the Metro universe is somewhat more interesting than the homogeneous unoriginal sludge churned out by other devs, and the fact that both their previous games on PC were not held back because of console development.
 
Blade-Runner said:
1080P version of the trailer:


I would hardly call it a gameplay reveal considering how scripted it is.



Uhhhhh they did no such thing...

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/metro-redux-dev-explains-why-its-not-offered-as-fr/1100-6421617/

In fact they were pretty fucking scummy with Last Light by charging for the Ranger mode difficulty as a $DLC. The only reason I would give them the benefit of the doubt is because the Metro universe is somewhat more interesting than the homogeneous unoriginal sludge churned out by other devs, and the fact that both their previous games on PC were not held back because of console development.
Yeah it was more like a really big discount, 75% I think, paid like $5 for Redux.
 
Only game im actually hyped for out of everything shown so far. Trailer is obviously scripted but i'm not expecting a downgrade given their past games. I hope they don't crazy with the open world, metro games worked perfectly as a linear experience but the developer interview makes it sound like it will have open sandbox levels connected by linear metro sections.

Currently it's only confirmed windows 10 store :vomit:. I really hope its not exclusive.
 
Blade-Runner said:
I would hardly call it a gameplay reveal considering how scripted it is.
Scripted, but still gameplay. Not prerendered CGI. They've got a fixed 90 seconds or whatever to show off the best aspects or most interesting aspects of the game. What else would they do? Random gameplay doesn't necessarily translate or show the best aspects of the game within a very narrow trailer timeframe.

The developer isnt some unknown quantity, and we've got the benefit of two previous Metro titles to have an idea how this one will play.
 
yourgrandma said:
Currently it's only confirmed windows 10 store :vomit:. I really hope its not exclusive.
I agree. I don't like that potential trend at all and it needs to be stopped dead in its tracks.

I'll settle for "only DX10 and 11" versions of games (oh noes!) and be just fine. Very unlikely any appreciable differences would show up any time soon, at least.
 
It won't be limited to the windows store on Windows 10 because the publisher isn't suicidal. And while Microsoft talks a big game about how much they "want to embrace PC gamers now", at the end of the day they don't give a shit and their true focus is Xbox. Their E3 show is always a reaffirmation of that. So have no fear that microsoft didn't pay tens or hundreds of millions to keep it off of Steam.

And besides, if it *was* Windows 10 and store exclusive, they would've been shouting it.
 
Everyone, including (irresponsible?) game journalists, have been stating this game is open world, but I believe what the dev actually said was "non linear levels". Kinda like Crysis2/Crysis3 - fairly large size areas you can explore how you want yet you progress through the game in a fairly linear fashion, from one specific area to another. It looks like anyone who's thinking this is gonna be some kind of sprawling Elder Scrolls open world type game is going to be sorely disappointed.
 
Drexion said:
Everyone, including (irresponsible?) game journalists, have been stating this game is open world, but I believe what the dev actually said was "non linear levels". Kinda like Crysis2/Crysis3 - fairly large size areas you can explore how you want yet you progress through the game in a fairly linear fashion, from one specific area to another. It looks like anyone who's thinking this is gonna be some kind of sprawling Elder Scrolls open world type game is going to be sorely disappointed.
i would be fine with this as well. The game screams for more than corridors.
 
Fall 2018! SO far away!
This looks awesome. Ill probably have to have a GPU upgrade for this.
 
