Metro: Exodus

We don't know the details, but throw me in the "not a fan" camp. At best it will be like Mass Effect Andromeda. Lots of filler crap that got in the way of the main story. If they pull a Wticher 3 I'd be okay with it. But otherwise, it will be worse off.There's going to be so much whining about the open world, but I'm a fan. Looks great to me.
The future is here and it's open world (thank god).
- Mafia 3
- Mad Max (I actually liked this one)
- Far Cry Primal
ect.
All underwhelming games for most people. As always, the average person doesn't know what they want and will ask for crap and then complain about it in the end. More more & more doesn't always = better.
But if this game turns out to be of Witcher 3 quality, then that is different. But good luck obtaining that quality.
"There is a killer on the loose, he is mentally deranged, blah blah". Yes, we hear Batman utter that line about 50 times in Arkham Knight as you search through the city, trying to find something to do that doesn't take 5-10 minutes to find. And then spend 60 seconds fighting the same bad guys over and over, press A, only to rinse and repeat another 8-16 times to finish the mini side story.The trailer manages to capture the unique atmosphere of the series pretty well. Looking forward to it, whether open world or not.
Reminds me of the Batman Arkham games - imo the tight designs of the originals were better than the unnecessary pointless open world thrown in the later games which detracted, not added to the series.
This developer deserves some credit and benefit of the doubt though. They've done pretty right by most PC gamers in my estimation. Like when they did the reduxes for 2033 / Last Light for the Xbox One and PS4, they released it free for PC owners.open world Metro game sounds amazing...the similarities to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series will be unavoidable though...I take these gorgeous teaser trailers with a grain of salt nowadays (Watch Dogs, The Division etc)...2018 release probably means 2019 with a graphics downgrade
On the spectrum between <Ubisoft or whatever> and goodguy developers like CD Projekt Red, I'd say they're closer to the CDPR end of it.
Yeah it was more like a really big discount, 75% I think, paid like $5 for Redux.1080P version of the trailer:
I would hardly call it a gameplay reveal considering how scripted it is.
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/metro-redux-dev-explains-why-its-not-offered-as-fr/1100-6421617/
In fact they were pretty fucking scummy with Last Light by charging for the Ranger mode difficulty as a $DLC. The only reason I would give them the benefit of the doubt is because the Metro universe is somewhat more interesting than the homogeneous unoriginal sludge churned out by other devs, and the fact that both their previous games on PC were not held back because of console development.
I must've caught it on sale then, I remember it was 75% off for me. Coincidentally it's on sale again today at 75% off.It was a 50% discount to $12.50 for each Redux.
Scripted, but still gameplay. Not prerendered CGI. They've got a fixed 90 seconds or whatever to show off the best aspects or most interesting aspects of the game. What else would they do? Random gameplay doesn't necessarily translate or show the best aspects of the game within a very narrow trailer timeframe.I would hardly call it a gameplay reveal considering how scripted it is.
I agree. I don't like that potential trend at all and it needs to be stopped dead in its tracks.Currently it's only confirmed windows 10 store . I really hope its not exclusive.
And thank god MS isn't the publisher. Dev confirmed Steam. They might've given MS permission to debut the trailer, but like I said they're not suicidal.It's simple.
Publisher = Microsoft Studios = Windows 10 Store exclusive.
i would be fine with this as well. The game screams for more than corridors.Everyone, including (irresponsible?) game journalists, have been stating this game is open world, but I believe what the dev actually said was "non linear levels". Kinda like Crysis2/Crysis3 - fairly large size areas you can explore how you want yet you progress through the game in a fairly linear fashion, from one specific area to another. It looks like anyone who's thinking this is gonna be some kind of sprawling Elder Scrolls open world type game is going to be sorely disappointed.