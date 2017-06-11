Metro: Exodus

The trailer manages to capture the unique atmosphere of the series pretty well. Looking forward to it, whether open world or not.



'Open world burnout' is a real thing, and the unnecessary open worlds thrown into some games, with their repetitive fetch quests and collectathons, has turned some gamers off of buying open world games. Open world games are great when done right, but in many cases in recent years it's obviously some 'suit' at the top saying 'open world' when it was never the devs vision in the first place.



Reminds me of the Batman Arkham games - imo the tight designs of the originals were better than the unnecessary pointless open world thrown in the later games which detracted, not added to the series.