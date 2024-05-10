Meshroom S v2 riser cable

sammypants
May 7, 2024
1
Hi,
I recently bought a Meshroom S v2 and the riser cable I also bought was too short for me to use. If I was able to, I would have gotten SSUPD's riser cable that should be guaranteed to work but so far as I can tell, there is no US seller that has the 27 cm cable that I theoretically need to make it work. If you've used this case with an ATX mobo, what riser cable did you use?
For reference, I'm trying to use an ATX mobo with the GPU in the "front" configuration as well as an AIO and a (required to be) SFX PSU.
