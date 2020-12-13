Meshify S2 case fan question

I have a question about the Fractal Design Meshify 2 case...I'm using 5 140mm case fans- 3 front intake, 1 rear exhaust and 1 top exhaust...I started building my new system and was wondering about adding a bottom 140mm intake fan...but when I place it inside the PSU shroud it seems to be in a weird position...if I place it in the bottom front position then it's literally right in front of my 3rd front intake fan...won't that block the air from my front fan and divert it up?...if I place it in the 2nd position in the bottom it's right up against my PSU and I'm worried that the PSU wires might get caught in the fans



how are people placing the bottom intake fan?...any worries about it interfering with the front intake fan airflow?