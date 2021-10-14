Mesh system or other options

I'm looking for a new home networking solution. I currently have my main router downstairs (where the fiber comes in) and a WAP in the living room. I should also note that I am running DDWRT on both routers. The WiFi seems to drop consistently and sometimes lose connection from the main router. My wife works from home and needs better connection.
I'm either thinking of going back to stock firmware and going back to one router or a mesh system. The home I purchased has network cables running to the kitchen, the master bedroom, and other bedroom. I was thinking a mesh system with one unit downstairs, one in the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. After the main unit, cables would run off a switch for an ethernet backhaul.
I'm wondering if I need more control with a different router than what comes with the mesh system, such as opening ports, changing passwords, printers, etc, etc.
Any help is appreciated. Thanks and have a good one!
