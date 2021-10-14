Mesh system or other options

Having wired connections, the first thing you want to do is get the wife wired--this will be a night and day difference for video calls.



The next thing is that it's great you have networking cables run to various places and you'll want to use those for APs.



I don't like the mesh systems because they're just overpriced consumer units. If you want to go down that road of a single SSID, I'd look at Asus's AI Mesh.



But otherwise, you can still have the same SSID, but have to just configure your APs propertly so they have a bit of overlap and you may find it better to simply have individual SSIDs and switch as needed because it takes just a second to switch on a device once they've already been connected once, and this gives you better signal control.



As far as your current setup, I would restore your units to the shipping firmware (not necessarily the latest because that will fix bugs and introduce new ones--the shipping firmware was the most vetted/stable), set all the SSIDs how you want them and try that for the wireless component while wiring all that you can.