memtest86+ errors, not much observed as far as other problems

The addresses are similar, but not the same. For the first test, it should be all 1s except one bit, and it's some crazy value. For the second test that failed several times, it should all zeros, but there's the same crazy value.Those sections of ram must at least mostly work, but clearly something is weird. That's why I suspect a device doing wild DMA; like it's configured to write data in the wrong place. Most of the time, it won't hit the test, but sometimes you get lucky.Yeah, that seems likely. Let's say you write a file, it doesn't get written to disk right away, it sits around in memory for a while. Then whatever happens and some of the data gets overwritten by this junk. When the OS finally writes it to disk, you've got a junky file. Same thing could happen to any data that sits in memory.Dell SFF with no memory tuning options unfortunately sounds normal.Do you have an option to turn on VT-d, aka IO-MMU in the firmware, and enable its use in Linux? If so, this could help prevent corruption... When using an IO-MMU, devices can't do DMA (read and write from system memory) to any address, they are constrained to the addresses the OS expects them to use. If they do try to write to an address they shouldn't, you'll get a kernel panic. Which isn't much fun, but maybe you can figure out more if it happens.