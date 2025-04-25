memtest86+ errors, not much observed as far as other problems

I ran memtest86+ on my computer 2 times.
I would have ran it all in one shot. But, I needed to use the computer. I would think that you can keep running memtest86+ for short periods and just look at the aggregate data.
Here are the results of the first run
(5 errors after 1.5 passes on 16GB of RAM)
The second one was 10.5 passes, 0 errors.
Third (4/27/25, 2 days after OP): computer 9 hours off, 1 hour on. Ran memtest86+ for 2 passes. 0 errors.
Fourth (4/27/25, 2 days after OP): computer has been powered on for previous 10 hours. Ran memtest86+ for 1.42 passes. 0 errors.
I have not noticed much in the way of problems with the computer and I have been using it as my daily driver for over a year running Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon 64 bit. It's a Dell Optiplex 7010 SFF Desktop, Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Quad Core, Intel HD Graphics 2500.
2 of the USB ports seem to not work (unless that's a software issue).
-
There was also some freezing that was happening with a USB mouse on other USB ports (aside from the 2 that I have already labeled as not working). Here is a further description. At first, I noticed the mouse pointer locking up regularly, maybe once every half hour. Each time that this would happen would only be for 0.9 seconds or so. After that, the computer would return to normal.
I plugged the USB mouse into a different USB port and the problem got worse. Here, the computer was completely freezing.
Was freezing a lot for a brief period. But, when I replaced the mouse the problem stopped.
-
What do you think I should do?
I would have ran it all in one shot. But, I needed to use the computer. I would think that you can keep running memtest86+ for short periods and just look at the aggregate data.
Here are the results of the first run
(5 errors after 1.5 passes on 16GB of RAM)
The second one was 10.5 passes, 0 errors.
Third (4/27/25, 2 days after OP): computer 9 hours off, 1 hour on. Ran memtest86+ for 2 passes. 0 errors.
Fourth (4/27/25, 2 days after OP): computer has been powered on for previous 10 hours. Ran memtest86+ for 1.42 passes. 0 errors.
I have not noticed much in the way of problems with the computer and I have been using it as my daily driver for over a year running Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon 64 bit. It's a Dell Optiplex 7010 SFF Desktop, Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Quad Core, Intel HD Graphics 2500.
2 of the USB ports seem to not work (unless that's a software issue).
-
There was also some freezing that was happening with a USB mouse on other USB ports (aside from the 2 that I have already labeled as not working). Here is a further description. At first, I noticed the mouse pointer locking up regularly, maybe once every half hour. Each time that this would happen would only be for 0.9 seconds or so. After that, the computer would return to normal.
I plugged the USB mouse into a different USB port and the problem got worse. Here, the computer was completely freezing.
Was freezing a lot for a brief period. But, when I replaced the mouse the problem stopped.
-
What do you think I should do?
Last edited: