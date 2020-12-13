Memtest86: Cache enabled fine; Cache disabled not fine

Hello HF,



Testing the memory with Memtest86 Pro v.8.4 (latest version) is no problem with cache enabled.

If cache is disabled, then it doesn't work properly - a single pattern change takes around 2-3 mins. After 1 hr. was still on 0% of the test. The same with Windows 10 x64 Memory Diagnostic - with cache disabled it stopped at the infamous 21% mark, and never got further.



I'm not sure what to do next, maybe test with single sticks? In any case, Crucial guarantee that the Ballistix will work with the Aqua, even though it's not on the QVL. Technically, the memory is working, but why does it fail on this test? I really hope this is not pointing to a cpu/mobo problem.



Thanks

ASRock Z490 Aqua​ Intel Core i9-10900K Processor​ Crucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 C16 DC - 64GB (32GB *2)​ Crucial P5 M.2 NVMe - 2TB * 2 _ Raid0

ASUS TURBO-RTX2080-8G

Corsair AX 1200i, 1200W PSU