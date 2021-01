I'm considering upgrading my Threadripper 1950X rig to the 3970X. I currently have 4 x 8GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3200 as memory. I know the new memory comes in 3600, 4000 and up speed. I'm looking to squeeze as much performance out of the 3970X as possible. Would upgrading from my current memory to faster memory and overclocking it be worth it in performance? My current build has the memory set to XMP Profile. I would assume overclocking the memory with the 3970X is that simple as well?