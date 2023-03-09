memory silliness, stroke funniness

honegod

honegod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
8,209
my old H270i computer died, using 2x16 of 3600 ddr4.
I changed going to Z490i and a 10700.
that did not change. so I chased a spare 16gb, and it started working,
the whole problem was one memory failed, of the two in the itx.
the new MBoard can use 64gb ddr4 total.

since ddr5 is the new hotness ddr4 is going to go away.
so I have thinking to get the max the computer while I can.

and THEN a couple weeks I totally lost english.
full on stroke.
I have the last couple weeks in hospital learning speech, and words.

and still, I my computer as maximum as I can.

so today I ordered
"G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 3600 Model F4-3600C16D-64GVK"
confirmation to amazon .

I chose the 16 speedy type, instead of cheaper 18 speed.
that is the data so you understand what is going on about this thing.


now to the silliness.

I am UNimpressed by the G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series heat things.
the red aluminium tall things.
so I have removed all of them so far.

until this recent fail, ALL have have worked fine.

when the new units, monday the 13th, I think I should remove the red bits from them again.

if one of the 32s fails I still have 16s so I can use 48gb data.

anything obvious that I missing ?

(seriously, I KNOW part of my brain died, the use word using part,
I am looking if OTHER parts of my brain died too, like mech understanding.
the Yaris is off road until I like THAT part, of my brain, is happy.)
 
H

hititnquitit

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
2,077
I would send those reds back and get some with black heat spreaders. So you don't have to monkey with taking the red heat spreaders off.
The c18s are $50 cheaper and will perform just as well as the c16s will. I'd go with those hands down. Unless your spending the big bucks on the 16-16-16 modules you won't see a difference, even then it will only be miniscule.

3600 16-22-22-42 $208
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374066

3600 18-22-22-42 $147
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374003

Get well soon man!
 
honegod

honegod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
8,209
the failed memory unit worked a year no problem, AFTER removing the red aluminium.
 
honegod

honegod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
8,209
hititnquitit said:
3600 16-22-22-42 $208
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374066

3600 18-22-22-42 $147
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374003
Click to expand...
the red is not the point, it is the aluminium heat devices that do not meet my required.
the heat glue has only HALF of the hot bit touching to the aluminium, with the other half of the hot of the bit hidden from air BY the aluminium thing not touching at all.
allowing air, to all the hot bits, makes me happy.

the "red" is because I can find the word for the aluminium bit.
same worth with "the hot bit", the memory squares that get hot, that STARTED valid cooling memory, then became led shiny silliness instead.

bux is not the main point, 'best I can do' is the point.
 
