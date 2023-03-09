memory silliness, stroke funniness

my old H270i computer died, using 2x16 of 3600 ddr4.

I changed going to Z490i and a 10700.

that did not change. so I chased a spare 16gb, and it started working,

the whole problem was one memory failed, of the two in the itx.

the new MBoard can use 64gb ddr4 total.



since ddr5 is the new hotness ddr4 is going to go away.

so I have thinking to get the max the computer while I can.



and THEN a couple weeks I totally lost english.

full on stroke.

I have the last couple weeks in hospital learning speech, and words.



and still, I my computer as maximum as I can.



so today I ordered

"G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 3600 Model F4-3600C16D-64GVK"

confirmation to amazon .



I chose the 16 speedy type, instead of cheaper 18 speed.

that is the data so you understand what is going on about this thing.





now to the silliness.



I am UNimpressed by the G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series heat things.

the red aluminium tall things.

so I have removed all of them so far.



until this recent fail, ALL have have worked fine.



when the new units, monday the 13th, I think I should remove the red bits from them again.



if one of the 32s fails I still have 16s so I can use 48gb data.



anything obvious that I missing ?



(seriously, I KNOW part of my brain died, the use word using part,

I am looking if OTHER parts of my brain died too, like mech understanding.

the Yaris is off road until I like THAT part, of my brain, is happy.)