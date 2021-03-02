Memory-selling obtuseness - please clarify this??

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16 Desktop Memory Kit - Black (CMK16GX4M2B3200C16)​

Corsair VENGEANCE LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 1.35V for AMD Ryzen Black​

In the Amazon listing that I will include here, for:orthere is a little pull-down menu, labeled 'Style' ...In this menu, among menu other items, there are these two entries:3200 Mhz (which had the first description above)3200 Mhz C16 AMD (which had the second description above)Can anyone tell me what the difference between these two selections actually is??I couldn't get any useful answers on the Amazon site, just useless babble about what 3200 Mhz means, as if I was totally stupid.My main question is, isn't DDR4-3200 == DDR4-3200, regardless of anything else???Why are the two entries both there??I ended up getting the AMD version for my recent motherboard upgrade, but there actually *was* a difference in price... so what is going on?? Did I just fall for a marketing gimmick???The boxes that I ended up receiving, did not mention AMD at all...