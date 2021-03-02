Memory-selling obtuseness - please clarify this??

Gorlash

In the Amazon listing that I will include here, for:

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16 Desktop Memory Kit - Black (CMK16GX4M2B3200C16)​

or

Corsair VENGEANCE LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 1.35V for AMD Ryzen Black​

there is a little pull-down menu, labeled 'Style' ...
In this menu, among menu other items, there are these two entries:
3200 Mhz (which had the first description above)
3200 Mhz C16 AMD (which had the second description above)

Can anyone tell me what the difference between these two selections actually is??
I couldn't get any useful answers on the Amazon site, just useless babble about what 3200 Mhz means, as if I was totally stupid.

My main question is, isn't DDR4-3200 == DDR4-3200, regardless of anything else???
Why are the two entries both there??
I ended up getting the AMD version for my recent motherboard upgrade, but there actually *was* a difference in price... so what is going on?? Did I just fall for a marketing gimmick???
The boxes that I ended up receiving, did not mention AMD at all...

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0143UM4TC?ref_=pe_623860_70668670_dpLink&th=1
 
most ram is tested and certified on intel, those ones are certified for amd. older ryzen chips are more picky with ram, so this.
 
Plus the two different revisions (B vs Z) are likely different memory IC's. Some have hynix chips, some have samsung etc. Certain IC chips (usually the samsungs) gained a good rep with the overclock crowd and early Ryzen owners, so sticks based on those tend to carry a price premium now.
 
Ahhh... very interesting...
So I'm guessing that my Ryzen 7 3700X would not be considered an "early Ryzen chip" ??
anyway, I don't have any complaints, but I appreciate having some insight into what is going on there...
 
