Memory Recommendation for 10700 Gaming Build

CharlesIII
All,
I am planning out a holiday gaming PC overhaul and was hoping I could get your advice on a memory upgrade. My current plan is to use the following parts:
Intel 10700 Processor with Stock Cooler
ASUS Z490-Plus TUF Gaming Motherboard
2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus v-NAND SSD
I intend to reuse my Seasonic PSU and GTX 1070 graphics card for the time being.
I want to go with 32 GB of memory. Any recommendations would be appreciated.
FYI, I have no plans to overclock.
Thanks in advance!!
