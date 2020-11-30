Memory Recommendation for 10700 Gaming Build

C

CharlesIII

n00b
Joined
Jun 18, 2016
Messages
12
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,570
What is your budget for the ram?
Do you want/need RGB?
Do you want 2x 16gb for future expansion? or is 4x 8gb ok?

Without knowing the above questions this kit is a solid bang for buck with the cyber monday deal being 3600mhz and CL16 for only $140: https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232907

Edit:
If you want RGB here's two options both at $165 depending on which color scheme you prefer.
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232906
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232861
 
Last edited:
