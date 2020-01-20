Memory Rank Impact on Performance

Written Piece: https://www.techspot.com/article/1971-more-ram-modules-better-for-gaming/ YouTube Version: BuildZoid Response: I found this to be an interesting read. OP stating multiple memory ranks per channel can positively impact performance. Other sources say single ranked memory is faster. There doesn't seem to be a lot of information out there on this that is well done where all factors are controlled. This particular piece did not factor in using dual rank DIMMS in a 2x8 or dual ranked in 4x4 configuration, ensuring all 4 configs are controlled for speed. That is also important information. Would a 2x8 dual ranked be slower or faster than 4 x 4 single ranked? etc. Seems this is worth further investigation for those that have resources available to test this. I've always followed the best practice of running the fewest DIMMs as possible to achieve dual channel. The only time I've ever considered memory rank when buying is when upgrading dual socket servers since quad rank is more common and you are often limited by the amount of QR DIMMS you can use, when also factoring in populating for quad or hexa channel.