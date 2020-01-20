Memory Rank Impact on Performance

Discussion started by bigdogchris, Jan 20, 2020

    bigdogchris

    bigdogchris

    Written Piece: https://www.techspot.com/article/1971-more-ram-modules-better-for-gaming/

    YouTube Version:


    BuildZoid Response:


    I found this to be an interesting read. OP stating multiple memory ranks per channel can positively impact performance. Other sources say single ranked memory is faster. There doesn't seem to be a lot of information out there on this that is well done where all factors are controlled. This particular piece did not factor in using dual rank DIMMS in a 2x8 or dual ranked in 4x4 configuration, ensuring all 4 configs are controlled for speed. That is also important information. Would a 2x8 dual ranked be slower or faster than 4 x 4 single ranked? etc.

    Seems this is worth further investigation for those that have resources available to test this.

    I've always followed the best practice of running the fewest DIMMs as possible to achieve dual channel. The only time I've ever considered memory rank when buying is when upgrading dual socket servers since quad rank is more common and you are often limited by the amount of QR DIMMS you can use, when also factoring in populating for quad or hexa channel.
     
    spikeline

    spikeline

    I have always had trouble OC'ing memory past the standard JEDEC specs once you get past a two stick config. I wonder if going with two ranks of dual channel would be better than an OC past JEDEC specs.
     
    dasa

    dasa

    The effect on my 7700K@5GHz seems minimal with 2x8 single rank vs 4x8 single rank.
    But systems with more cores would be more constrained by memory bandwidth so could see larger gains.

    I doubt you would see any difference with 2x8 dual vs 4x8 single other than possible OC limitations on daisychain preferring two sticks vs T-top MB preferring 4 sticks.

    Haven't looked at those videos yet but all past tests I have seen didn't take into account the changes in sub timings between different kits.
     
