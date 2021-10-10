Memory issues with ASUS B560 motherboard

I just recently built a new PC with the following specs listed below:



ASUS TUF Gaming B560M-Plus Wi-Fi Motherboard

Corsair Vengeance RGB RT 16GB DDR4 RAM

Thermaltake Litepower RGB 650W Power Supply

WD Green SN350 240GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD

Intel Core i5-11400 2.60GHz



So far I'm having major issues with the RAM and the board posting. I have discovered that if the RAM is installed in either slots A1 and A2 (First and second slot) the board will not POST, and therefore I cannot run the system in dual channel configuration. It will POST in slots B1 and B2 (Third and forth slot) just fine, but therefore it will run in a single channel configuration only. Also, I cannot get XMP Profile to run at all, the board will fail to POST. Any ideas how to resolve this issue or did I get a dud board?