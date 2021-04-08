Memory error questions ?

Kabouter plop

Kabouter plop

n00b
Joined
Aug 12, 2020
Messages
22
Is it possible to have memory errors caused by anything other then memory like memory is fine but memory controller is not ?
I have 3900x with ddr4 3600 mhz now i had a kit that had errors bad luck i guess, but now i got my 2e kit altho it passed 400% im still worried, cos my previous kit first started to error at 470% then around 200% then around 150% and then finally also 2 errors in memtest86, or will those errors always 99% be due faulty ram ?
 
Kabouter plop

Kabouter plop

n00b
Joined
Aug 12, 2020
Messages
22
And my 2e kit just gave an error at around 85.5% after i woke up my screen i have no idea whats going on now am i seriously this unlucky ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top