Memory error questions ?

Is it possible to have memory errors caused by anything other then memory like memory is fine but memory controller is not ?

I have 3900x with ddr4 3600 mhz now i had a kit that had errors bad luck i guess, but now i got my 2e kit altho it passed 400% im still worried, cos my previous kit first started to error at 470% then around 200% then around 150% and then finally also 2 errors in memtest86, or will those errors always 99% be due faulty ram ?