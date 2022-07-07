Memory compatibility question

Hi All
I currently have 16 gigs of memory and I want to upgrade to 32 gigs, I have an Asrock Z370 Taichi Coffe lake board. paired with an 8700K and 1080TI. I'm thinking about taking the current 2 x 8 GB sticks out and swapping them for 2 x 16 GB
I've seen this set https://www.amazon.co.uk/CORSAIR-VE...ters&sprefix=Corsair+32gb,computers,74&sr=1-3
It's not on the Motherboard QVL list though https://www.asrock.com/mb/intel/Z370 Taichi/index.asp#Memory
Do you think it will work?
Also, I have a Noctua NH-D15, will I have to remove this to install the memory?
