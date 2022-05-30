memorial day

JFK - "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them."Enjoy the dayFrom USA to all People who are supporting Ukraine in every way they choose!This day in USA is a very solemn and special day, but the Ukraine people resolve to maintain theirfreedom by whatever means possible plus all the non military that have chosen to become soldiers of freedom.They are showing the world that NO people should be repressed or have someone or country trying tolimit their choice/freedoms and impose their views in any way other then thru education & open debate.Again in the words of JFK - "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them."