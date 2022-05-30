memorial day

OldSchoolOC
JFK - "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them."
Enjoy the day
From USA to all People who are supporting Ukraine in every way they choose!
This day in USA is a very solemn and special day, but the Ukraine people resolve to maintain their
freedom by whatever means possible plus all the non military that have chosen to become soldiers of freedom.
They are showing the world that NO people should be repressed or have someone or country trying to
limit their choice/freedoms and impose their views in any way other then thru education & open debate.
