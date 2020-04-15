Medieval Warfare II

Probably the most fun that I've had with any PC game.
Unfortunately the operating system (Windows 10) incorporated a program to prevent this game being played using said o.s.
Affects any machine getting updates.
I was hoping that there was a way around this.
Went to the Total Warfare gaming forum and it appears that most are using "Steam".
I am unable to use Steam as I am in a rural area.
Would even be willing to put together a dedicated machine.
Any help would be most certainly appreciated.
