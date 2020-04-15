Medieval Warfare II

Probably the most fun that I've had with any PC game.

Unfortunately the operating system (Windows 10) incorporated a program to prevent this game being played using said o.s.

Affects any machine getting updates.

I was hoping that there was a way around this.

Went to the Total Warfare gaming forum and it appears that most are using "Steam".

I am unable to use Steam as I am in a rural area.

Would even be willing to put together a dedicated machine.

Any help would be most certainly appreciated.

Scratch...