MediaTek Licenses NVIDIA GPU IP for AI-Enhancements

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,772
More AI
"The SoC is supposed to integrate a lot of technology to lower BOM costs of auto manufacturing, and it includes silicon for controlling displays, cameras (advanced HDR ISP), audio streams (multiple audio DSPs), and connectivity (WiFi networking). Interestingly, the SKUs can play movies with AI-enhanced video and support AAA gaming. MediaTek touts the Dimensity Auto Cockpit family with fully local AI processing capabilities, without requiring assistance from outside servers via WiFi, and 3D spatial sensing with driver and occupant monitoring, gaze-aware UI, and natural controls. All of that fits into an SoC fabricated at TSMC's fab on a 3 nm process and runs on the industry-established NVIDIA DRIVE OS."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/320658/...dia-gpu-ip-for-ai-enhanced-vehicle-processors
