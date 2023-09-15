Mechwarrior 5 Clans

I believe this is piranha games last stab at battle tech.
I’m definitely interested. Mw5clans.com
Teaser video tries to recreate mw2 box art.
Dragons gambit is at the end of the month.
While rogue tech is good, I would like a new battle tech game like what hairbraned produced as well.
