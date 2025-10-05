  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Mcp655 D5 Res/Pump Combo Conversion

babelmh13

babelmh13

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 13, 2012
Messages
201
Getting pretty aggravated trying to figure this out at this point.

So I have a Swiftech MCP655 OEM w/ speed control. I have a Bitspower Z-Multi 250ml res. In my current build inlet and outlet are on the bottom. I want to utilize what I already have and get the necessary parts to achieve the second photo (doesnt need to be Bitspower) but I want inlet outlet on the bottom and I'm not sure that I've found the correct adapter to do that..

I've been researching in circles for two days...

1000033600.jpg


1000033765.jpg
1000033600.jpg
1000033765.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top