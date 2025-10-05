Mcp655 D5 Res/Pump Combo Conversion

babelmh13
Getting pretty aggravated trying to figure this out at this point.
So I have a Swiftech MCP655 OEM w/ speed control. I have a Bitspower Z-Multi 250ml res. In my current build inlet and outlet are on the bottom. I want to utilize what I already have and get the necessary parts to achieve the second photo (doesnt need to be Bitspower) but I want inlet outlet on the bottom and I'm not sure that I've found the correct adapter to do that..
I've been researching in circles for two days...
