MAXIMUS XI HERO Chipset defect?

Hello guys,



I have the motherboard in the picture.

Looks like it doesn't want to start anymore (even no BIOS error codes), after I tried to take a look of what happened I saw that the chipset is super hot even if it's not working but just with the cables connected (ROG effects lights are on). What could be the issue and why the chipset is behaving like that? Can something be done to save the board?

Thanks!