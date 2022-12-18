maximum speed i can get over cat 53

D








i have att fiber and most of my house is cat5e. Using speedtest.net i can get around 900 up and down on a good day. ATT now offers like 2.5 gB speed and im trying to figure out if i could possibly obtain speeds higher than i have currently. My current setup is for the fiber to go to the att modem which is set in a bypass mode and then i have a ubiquiti gigabit router which is connected to a 64 port switch. The switch has all kinds of connections to around the house. At these locations, frequently there is a 30 dollar gigabit switch so multiple devices can connect. its that way at my main computer where i get the above speeds. Thoughts on how likely it would be to get higher speeds, how to test that out and do i need to upgrade equipment to make it work?
 
T








2.5gbe should work over cat5e, but you're going to need to upgrade any network equipment between your main computer and the fiber modem. If you wanna try your wiring, you can get a couple 2.5 nics and try the different segments and see if it works well or not.
 
