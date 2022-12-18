maximum speed i can get over cat 53

i have att fiber and most of my house is cat5e. Using speedtest.net i can get around 900 up and down on a good day. ATT now offers like 2.5 gB speed and im trying to figure out if i could possibly obtain speeds higher than i have currently. My current setup is for the fiber to go to the att modem which is set in a bypass mode and then i have a ubiquiti gigabit router which is connected to a 64 port switch. The switch has all kinds of connections to around the house. At these locations, frequently there is a 30 dollar gigabit switch so multiple devices can connect. its that way at my main computer where i get the above speeds. Thoughts on how likely it would be to get higher speeds, how to test that out and do i need to upgrade equipment to make it work?