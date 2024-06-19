Maximum possible hardware configuration for Windows 2000 Datacenter

I decided to build a Windows 2000 Datacenter machine. Especially after discovering the news about porting of modern fully-fledged Supermium browser into W2K environment.
Here are the results of my investigations. Correct me and add additional preciseness to details.
Important statements [please correct me if i'm wrong]:

1] Maximum number of CPU threads including hyper-threaded ones can be 32 [so 16 cores + 16 HT threads is an absolute maximum]
2] Maximum amount of RAM is 32Gb [accessible via PAE technology, which introduces some latency and affects performance a bit]
Browsing the web i've seen some non-clear evidence of 64gb RAM configurations.
3] Best video card is GeForce 980Ti 6Gb Vram
4] As i understand NVME storage is out of the question, only sata SSD can be configured
5] USB3.0 support is not possible? [or i just need to purchase correct discrete controller with appropriate drivers?]
6] There is no PCIE Audio card with Windows 2000 drivers

Here is a configuration which i decided to try out in Windows 2000 field:

cpu: Xeon E5-2696 [i already own 44 thread beast, planning to disable HT tech to make things work]
mobo: Asrock X99 Extreme 4 [not certain about drivers though]
ram: 32Gb DDR4 (8Gb x 4)
Video: 6Gb GeForce 980 Ti / 12Gb Titan X [i've heard that 980Ti is faster than TitanX by a small margin]
SSD: Plain SATAIII SSD < 120Gb
Audio: ESI Juli@ PCI [If you'll not find PCI-E solution]

Hopefully that i didn't forget anything crucial to make build happen.

Waiting for your expertise, you teckno-dinosaurs!:)
 
You can use memory sizes over 32GB with the /PAE workaround if I recall correctly.
 
Frankly speaking I thought PAE should enable > 4gb memory space, but not more than 32Gb.
At least 32 number figures in ms documents regarding limits. I just want to make 100% sure.
 
May you have great success.

I use all of my old to semi-new hardware as Proxmox VE hosts or Linux servers. I do have a spare X99 CPU/Mobo/RAM combo that's collecting dust. Just need another case & PSU to use that one.

I was researching 64-bit W2K, which was slated for release but apparently was used for XP & 2003 instead.
 
spacedrone808 said:
Frankly speaking I thought PAE should enable > 4gb memory space, but not more than 32Gb.
At least 32 number figures in ms documents regarding limits. I just want to make 100% sure.
Click to expand...

That sounds right actually. I haven't dealt with that stuff in a long time.
 
Little Monk, little Monk, Tis a difficult path ye has chosen.
 
The following obtained from source:

Physical Memory Limits: Windows Server 2003​

The following table specifies the limits on physical memory for Windows Server 2003. Limits over 4 GB for 32-bit Windows assume that PAE is enabled.

VersionLimit on X86Limit on IA64
Windows Server 2003, Datacenter Edition64 GB
(16 GB with 4GT)		512 GB
Windows Server 2003, Enterprise Edition64 GB
(16 GB with 4GT)		512 GB
Windows Server 2003, Standard Edition4 GB
Windows Server 2003, Web Edition2 GB
Windows Small Business Server 20034 GB
Windows Compute Cluster Server 200332 GB
Windows Storage Server 2003, Enterprise Edition8 GB
Windows Storage Server 20034 GB
 
