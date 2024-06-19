Maximum possible hardware configuration for Windows 2000 Datacenter

I decided to build a Windows 2000 Datacenter machine. Especially after discovering the news about porting of modern fully-fledged Supermium browser into W2K environment.Here are the results of my investigations. Correct me and add additional preciseness to details.Important statements [please correct me if i'm wrong]:1] Maximum number of CPU threads including hyper-threaded ones can be 32 [so 16 cores + 16 HT threads is an absolute maximum]2] Maximum amount of RAM is 32Gb [accessible via PAE technology, which introduces some latency and affects performance a bit]Browsing the web i've seen some non-clear evidence of 64gb RAM configurations.3] Best video card is GeForce 980Ti 6Gb Vram4] As i understand NVME storage is out of the question, only sata SSD can be configured5] USB3.0 support is not possible? [or i just need to purchase correct discrete controller with appropriate drivers?]6] There is no PCIE Audio card with Windows 2000 driversHere is a configuration which i decided to try out in Windows 2000 field:cpu: Xeon E5-2696 [i already own 44 thread beast, planning to disable HT tech to make things work]mobo: Asrock X99 Extreme 4 [not certain about drivers though]ram: 32Gb DDR4 (8Gb x 4)Video: 6Gb GeForce 980 Ti / 12Gb Titan X [i've heard that 980Ti is faster than TitanX by a small margin]SSD: Plain SATAIII SSD < 120GbAudio: ESI Juli@ PCI [If you'll not find PCI-E solution]Hopefully that i didn't forget anything crucial to make build happen.Waiting for your expertise, you teckno-dinosaurs!