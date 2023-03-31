Maximum PC ends print publication

I'd been a subscriber to Maximum PC since the beginning, I just saw an email come through announcing that the print edition would be ending (or already did?) with the April issue. I knew the day was coming, but it's still a bummer. The email explains that the magazine will continue as a digital version... but I fully expect that to be a short-term/low-viability thing, given that their website was rolled into PCGamer years ago and the app version of the magazine has never worked correctly with respect to logins.The good content round-ups ended years ago along with the more amazing annual dream machine builds, but I still really enjoyed having a physical tech publication that ran current news and hardware every month. Again, the magazine was in decline for a while... but still seems like the end of an era as a long-time reader.Any suggestions for other (physical) magazines that appeal to the [H] crowd?