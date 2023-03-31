Maximum PC ends print publication

SamuelL421
I'd been a subscriber to Maximum PC since the beginning, I just saw an email come through announcing that the print edition would be ending (or already did?) with the April issue. I knew the day was coming, but it's still a bummer . The email explains that the magazine will continue as a digital version... but I fully expect that to be a short-term/low-viability thing, given that their website was rolled into PCGamer years ago and the app version of the magazine has never worked correctly with respect to logins.
The good content round-ups ended years ago along with the more amazing annual dream machine builds, but I still really enjoyed having a physical tech publication that ran current news and hardware every month. Again, the magazine was in decline for a while... but still seems like the end of an era as a long-time reader.
Any suggestions for other (physical) magazines that appeal to the [H] crowd?
