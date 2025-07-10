Maximum Memory for Your Sound Blaster AWE64!

erek
"Introducing the MIDI FORGE Sonata! Getting this memory expansion board working for the Sound Blaster AWE64 was a challenge. Join me as I dive into selecting working pull-up resistors for the LSF0108 bidirectional voltage translator to unlock a massive 28MB of memory. This upgrade enables the AWE64 to handle the largest sound fonts possible on this sound card, pushing its limits to the max!"
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrLNLHzQgAc
