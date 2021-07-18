match default rule, drop

Hello on my zyxel router log i have hundreds of these message, coming from all over. They all point to "routeripaddress:3389"

I use to have RDP enabled, for now i have disabled just to make sure nothing happen. I also have changed the router ip address (it is behind a main router from the provider) from xx xx xx xx 5 to xx xx xx 55



Now no more port attack on the address x.x.x. 5 because my router is on x.x.x.55



But i have a problem, the main router forward all the request to the adress x.x.x.5 so now i cannot use any service, expecially the remote desktop thai is what i need. I know i could call the provider and ask to change the ip address where all the request should be adressed form 5 to 55...but is there another way to do that?