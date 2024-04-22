Massive Performance: Intel Arc GPU Graphics Drivers 101.5444 Beta Released

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,465
"The drivers also extend performance uplifts to the Arc iGPUs powering Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors. Tested at 1080p with medium or default settings, you can expect an up to 10% increase for "American Truck Simulator," an up to 17% increase for "Dyson Sphere Program," an up to 12% increase with "Fortnite Performance Mode," an up to 11% increase with "Grim Dawn," up to 24% performance increase with "Lethal Company," an impressive 48% increase with "Mass Effect Legendary Edition," and an up to 19% increase with "Need for Speed: Heat." Among the handful issues fixed with this release include an application crash when launching "No Rest for the Wicked" when launching prologue gameplay; a fullscreen display corruption when switching windows using alt+tab in "Asseto Corsa," and a display corruption noticed in "Halo Infinite" with ray traced shadows enabled. On Arc iGPUs, an issue that caused "Diablo IV" to exhibit corruption on the terrain has been fixed."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321776/intel-arc-gpu-graphics-drivers-101-5444-beta-released
 
Soooooo, to summarize/translate:

A bunch of gammin optimizations, that should have been there from day 1 but were not....that and a few bug fixes thrown in for good measure

S/n/O/o/Z/e :D
 
dogDAbone said:
Soooooo, to summarize/translate:

A bunch of gammin optimizations, that should have been there from day 1 but were not....that and a few bug fixes thrown in for good measure

S/n/O/o/Z/e :D
Click to expand...
Well at least Intel is still trying.
The tech they are pushing for anything not DX11/12 or Vulkan is pretty awesome.
It’s all translation layers, I’m just happy they haven’t thrown in the towel.

They are at least trying to improve things and not just leaving it as the status quo.

Intel actually looks like they are actually trying for number 2.
 
Lakados said:
Well at least Intel is still trying.
The tech they are pushing for anything not DX11/12 or Vulkan is pretty awesome.
It’s all translation layers, I’m just happy they haven’t thrown in the towel.

They are at least trying to improve things and not just leaving it as the status quo.

Intel actually looks like they are actually trying for number 2.
Click to expand...
And I think some people forget, you don't usually start good, it takes some experience and work. So Intel's drivers weren't banger out of the gate, that doesn't mean they have to be written off forever. A lot of things that are now good and used all the time kinda sucked in the first iteration and took some work.

I'm very happy to see Intel stick with it and not jut say "Well everything didn't go perfect, pack it up boys." It kinda sounded like there were leaning that way, and heck it could still happen. I hope not, I hope they keep working on shit and making a better product. Just like I don't want Intel being the only worthwhile CPU on the market, I don't want nVidia being the only worthwhile GPU on the market. I want lots of competition.
 
It has been a pretty weird chronicle for these ARC GPUs. It reminds me a lot of emulation development. What I mean is, it leaves me with a (false) impression that this GPU was engineered and produced with some initial documentation. But, the (pirate) driver team has had to sort of reverse engineer the thing and try out novel approaches, to see its potential.

I don't really understand what the heck Intel thinks they are doing. But.....at this rate, they may have something which performs consistently and is mid-range competitive in a couple of years.

*Imagine if Sony delivered the playstaion 4 with such poor documentation----that it ended up performoing like PS4 Pro, by the end of the product generation. Due to developers figuring it out better. Rather than Pro releasing as better hardware spec.
 
Hopefully the drivers will be in shape by the time battlemage is released. Real battle will be in the $250 to $600 segment
 
Intel has consistently updated drivers for these cards with large performance and stability gains across the board.. At launch these cards were rough but now totally an option in their price/performance category.. I look forward to what Battlemage will bring.
 
It's like Tom said, the driver team is coming from an iGpu team which was always limited in what they had to work with and end goal, everything that you see dropping as a driver is this team expanding out from an iGpu team, which is uncharted for Intel to want to be trading paint with AMD / Nvidia.

I have the driver installed on the Sparkle A770 and seems very stable so far, if you run an AMD platform with Arc, don't run WHQL Certified drivers as that is all Intel platform is what I kind of found out, it will give blue screens running WHQL Certified drivers on my B550 / Ryzen 7 5700x system for me.
 
GoodBoy said:
Older games, but it should be good experience for their Driver Team.
Click to expand...
Old games are where the performance hurts most due to all the translation layers Intel uses and the utter lack of specific game optimizations in their profiles.

Anything that isn’t DX11, DX12, or Vulkan is handled via translation to one of those as it cut back on a lot of silicon and replaced it with software.

That work carries forward and could result in some advantages down the road, should Intels efforts in consumer GPU’s continue that far.

I have a Plex server I want to build out of a 1U I am in the process of decommissioning and need to track down an A310.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top