Massive Performance: Intel Arc GPU Graphics Drivers 101.5444 Beta Released

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,465
"The drivers also extend performance uplifts to the Arc iGPUs powering Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors. Tested at 1080p with medium or default settings, you can expect an up to 10% increase for "American Truck Simulator," an up to 17% increase for "Dyson Sphere Program," an up to 12% increase with "Fortnite Performance Mode," an up to 11% increase with "Grim Dawn," up to 24% performance increase with "Lethal Company," an impressive 48% increase with "Mass Effect Legendary Edition," and an up to 19% increase with "Need for Speed: Heat." Among the handful issues fixed with this release include an application crash when launching "No Rest for the Wicked" when launching prologue gameplay; a fullscreen display corruption when switching windows using alt+tab in "Asseto Corsa," and a display corruption noticed in "Halo Infinite" with ray traced shadows enabled. On Arc iGPUs, an issue that caused "Diablo IV" to exhibit corruption on the terrain has been fixed."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321776/intel-arc-gpu-graphics-drivers-101-5444-beta-released
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321776/intel-arc-gpu-graphics-drivers-101-5444-beta-released