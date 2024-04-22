Massive Performance: Intel Arc GPU Graphics Drivers 101.5444 Beta Released

Lakados said: Well at least Intel is still trying.

The tech they are pushing for anything not DX11/12 or Vulkan is pretty awesome.

It’s all translation layers, I’m just happy they haven’t thrown in the towel.



They are at least trying to improve things and not just leaving it as the status quo.



Intel actually looks like they are actually trying for number 2. Click to expand...

And I think some people forget, you don't usually start good, it takes some experience and work. So Intel's drivers weren't banger out of the gate, that doesn't mean they have to be written off forever. A lot of things that are now good and used all the time kinda sucked in the first iteration and took some work.I'm very happy to see Intel stick with it and not jut say "Well everything didn't go perfect, pack it up boys." It kinda sounded like there were leaning that way, and heck it could still happen. I hope not, I hope they keep working on shit and making a better product. Just like I don't want Intel being the only worthwhile CPU on the market, I don't want nVidia being the only worthwhile GPU on the market. I want lots of competition.