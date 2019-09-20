Mass Effect Mods

The big ones are the "ALOT" mods and the MExRecalibrated mods. Those are probably the two big ones to do for ME2 and ME3. Past that, it would depend on what you want. Nexusmods has everything out there that I know of. Many of my mods (Under the name DeadMeat) I made are used in other mod packs. After that its individual texture mods if you don't like something in the packs. I like the Tali romance mod (adds nudity), Miranda Mod (allows her to join Normandy in ME3), and a few others which restore cut content, or up the quality of the content by adding more. A MUST for ME3 is going to be the MEHEM (Mass Effect Happy Ending Mod). The shorter version of that with no Star Brat is the way to go.



Whenever you get a combination of things working, make a backup of the entire folder and make sure Steam or Origin are NOT allowed to update the game at all once patched initially. It will undo and break mods. But make full backup installs of your modded stuff that works. You'll start breaking stuff once you install ALOT or some of the other larger packs. Oh, the EGM mod for Mass Effect 3 is AMAZING. It adds tons of content.



EDIT: Lastly, there is an alternate dream sequence mod that eliminates the Star Brat from those as well. You get dreams about the trauma's and experiences for your unique Shepard instead. Even the creator of the mod doesn't know how many possible variations of the dreams there are.