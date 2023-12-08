YES!...Arkane's next game...
Marvel’s Blade | Announcement Trailer
From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and Deathloop, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris...now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=basLDO2bj2k
Marvel’s Blade | Announcement Trailer
From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and Deathloop, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris...now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=basLDO2bj2k
Last edited: