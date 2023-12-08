Marvel's Blade

Marvel’s Blade | Announcement Trailer

From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and Deathloop, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris...now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=basLDO2bj2k
 
Nice to see a SP focused game. Would have preferred it be a 1st person immersive sim but am still interested.

As I only watched the movies, what is the preferred source material or did the movies treat the source material well?
 
Will you get to play as Blade or will you have to play as the new main characters?
 
